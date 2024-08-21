National Assembly unhappy with MUNIR ZULU’s allegations that the food he ordered may have been laced with poison

National Assembly unhappy with MUNIR ZULU’s allegations

The National Assembly has expressed concern with allegations made by Lumezi Constituency Independent Member of Parliament, MUNIR ZULU that the food he ordered at National Assembly Motel on Monday may have been laced with poison.

The National Assembly of Zambia says it takes seriously any unsubstantiated allegations that may damage the reputation of the motel and the institution at large.

In a statement issued to ZNBC News today, National Assembly Senior Media Liaison Officer, NSHAMBA MUZUNGU said the allegations by Mr. ZULU are not only alarming but also irresponsible.

Mr. MUZUNGU said National Assembly Motel has strict food hygiene procedures in place to ensure it is safe to eat.

He has advised the Lumezi parliamentarian against making unsubstantiated allegations especially considering his standing in society.

Yesterday, Mr. ZULU refused to take the soup that he ordered at the National Assembly Motel on account of the waiter refusing to test the food in his presence before he could consume it.

He then posted on his Facebook page allegations of food poisoning