NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER IMPORTANT ON ZAMBIA’S CALENDAR-GOVT

The nation will tomorrow, 18th October, 2023 commemorate the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation under the theme: “Building Zambia for Greater Development Through Prayer, Unity and Hard Work (Proverbs 14:23 and Chronicles 12:32).”

This is an important day on the national calendar, which is also a public holiday. On this day, we reflect on the love and Lordship of God and how he has blessed us and kept us together as a nation in peace and unity.

The National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation also comes six (6) days before Zambia turns 59 of independence, a period marked by stability in our journey and transitions from one Government to another. We can only attribute this to God who has favoured us and lavished us with his love that has made it possible for us to stand together as a nation.

At national level, a church service will be held at the Show Grounds in Lusaka starting at 09:00 hours to which members of the public are cordially invited. The service will also bring together leaders at various levels and persuasions including religious communities in collective prayer and thanksgiving on how the Lord has led us this far as a nation. The day will also provide an opportunity for the nation to seek God’s divine intervention and guidance in our continued forward match in building our nation.

The event will be replicated at provincial and district levels, where Zambians from all walks of life are expected to gather in various places to commemorate this important day.

Government reaffirms its commitment to the importance of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation to the nation and invites the participation of all Zambians in observing this important Day.

God bless our great nation.

Hon. Makozo Chikote, MP

ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON