NATIONAL PARKS AND WILDLIFE DG FIRED

The cancellation of the Hunting Concession Agreements (HCAs) scandal by Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga has deepened with the dismissal of Dr Chuma Simukonda, the Director General of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW).

Sources have told Millennium radio that Dr Simukonda has been fired for allegedly resisting and advising the Ministry of Tourism against the cancellation of the Safari hunting tender, which was legally awarded to concessionaires.

Mr Muhanga has ignored the legal advice from the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha who has advised against the cancellation of the HCAs in the absence of cogent evidence of infringement.

Mr Muhanga has instead directed that the tender be cancelled and re-advertised in public interest.- MILLENNIUM RADIO