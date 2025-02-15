NATIONAL PLAYER AND COSAFA CHAMPION CRIES FOR FOOD AND RENT ASSISTANCE



By Idah Banda Musakanya



A 17-Year-Old under 20 Zambian national player has emotionally disclosed how she struggles to provide for herself and 84 Year old grandmother.



Lydia Shamalime’s both parents are long dead, she hopes to show care to the only surviving grandmother but her plans seems shutting up.



The tears of this double orphan of lusaka’s Chainda Compound rolls with deep sorrow for the hard work she puts in her team to win. She cried while explaining how she begs people nearly every month-end, just for her to pay for rentals and buy food for her old grandMother.



IdahCh TV covered her, knowing this may be a risky for her career as some bosses wouldn’t have loved her to open up with us about this matter. But for her it’s a matter of life and living.



