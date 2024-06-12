NATIONAL QUALITY EDUCATION OF ZAMBIA APPLAUDS CURRICULUM OVERHAUL, URGES ADEQUATE FUNDING FOR SUCCESS

The National Quality Education of Zambia (NAQEZ) has extended its support for government’s bold move to revamp the national school curriculum, asserting that the changes will significantly bolster the quality of education and foster essential skills among the youth, while promoting national values such as love, tolerance, and democracy. NAQEZ’s Executive Director, Dr. Aaron Chansa, believes these reforms will contribute to building a more harmonious society and curb negative behaviors such as political and hate speech among young people.

Dr. Chansa highlighted the positive impact of the reduction of Early Childhood Education from four years to three, underscoring its potential to streamline and enhance the educational landscape. “We are pleased with the adjustments that will be incorporated into the new curriculum,” he said, “but our major concern lies in the lack of adequate funding for curriculum development.”

Dr. Chansa emphasized the substantial costs associated with curriculum development, which includes printing textbooks, training parents, stakeholders, and teachers, as well as producing implementation documents. “The current budget for 2024 is insufficient to cover these expenses. It is crucial that we secure additional funds to ensure a smooth transition,” he added.

Addressing the Ministry of Education, Dr. Chansa made a fervent appeal for sufficient funding to support the curriculum development process. “We need to ensure that all necessary resources are in place for a successful rollout. The focus should not only be on the duration of education but also on the content and skills that our students will acquire,” he stated.

Dr. Chansa stressed the urgency of implementing the new curriculum, noting that the process is expensive and requires immediate attention from government. He called on government to prioritize funding for these critical educational reforms, stating, “The future of our nation’s youth and the quality of our education depend on the success of this overhaul. We must act swiftly and decisively to secure the necessary resources and support for this endeavor.”