NATIONAL REVOLUTION PARTY READY TO ADOPT ALL EXPELLED PF MPS – Cozmo Mumba

NATIONAL REVOLUTION PARTY READY TO ADOPT ALL EXPELLED MPS – CHIKULA CLIVE PAUL NRP SG

The expulsion of 9 PF members of parliament and subsequent declaring their seats vacant is a bitter pill to swallow. By – elections are very expensive to conduct especially in a poor economy like ours.

However, our Party is ready to adopt all of them in the looming by – elections. Most of the expelled Mp’s have done extremely well in their constituencies.

As a democratic party, we extend the olive branch to all members to apply for adoption on our party ticket.

WeAreNrp

Cozmo Mumba Street

Makeni Lusaka.