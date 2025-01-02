NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM PLAYER, EMMANUEL MUSONDA DIES

Kamanga Visits Funeral House of Former Zambia Legend Emmy Musonda



Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Secretary Reuben Kamanga has paid his respects to the family of the late former Zambia defender, Emmy Musonda.



The former Green Buffaloes defender passed away on December 31, 2024, at Matero Level 1 Hospital in Lusaka following a prolonged battle with diabetes.



Musonda, 67, was a key member of Zambia’s legendary KK 11 national team that clinched bronze at the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Libya.





Kamanga, accompanied by FAZ Technical Director Lyson Zulu and other staff members, visited the family to offer condolences on behalf of the Association.



“We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of our legend. On behalf of the FAZ President, Andrew Kamanga, we want to express our deepest condolences to the family,” Kamanga said.



“We stand with you during this difficult time and pray for God’s strength to guide you through this period of grief.”





Musonda’s eldest son Steven expressed gratitude to FAZ for their support.



“We are thankful to FAZ for their assistance, both financially and morally, which has greatly eased the burden on our family. We truly appreciate this gesture,” Musonda said.





Musonda is survived by his wife, Pretty Chibuye Musonda, and five children.



Burial will take place on Friday, January 3, 2025 at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.