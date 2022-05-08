NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL TO BE HELD ANNUALLY IN DIFFERENT DISTRICTS ACROSS THE COUNTY SAYS SPORTS MINISTER ELVIS NKANDU

Good morning fellow citizens;

In our quest to promote sports at the grassroots level, we launched the National Sports Festival at the Olympic Youth Development Center OYDC with over 1000 Youths in seven sports disciplines, drawn from various provinces.

Simultaneously, there has been an impassionate plea for the revival of sports at the grassroots level in the country as it is a profound opportunity to unearth talents in their raw form for nurturing to international standards as well as for sports federations to scale up on talent identification.

In our address at the closing ceremony yesterday, we spoke of the importance of grassroots programmes to hone the skills of those between 15 and 17 years which is referred to as the golden age for learning.

We also encouraged our young athletes to have a game plan for their careers, be proactive and seek advice as they endeavor to develop their fledging sports potential.

In addition, We stated that the New Dawn Government through our Ministry will continue to attach great importance to developing sports in which the Districts boasts great potential, as well as issuing more preferential policies for talented local athletes.

Meanwhile, we further stated that the National Sports Festival which will be hosted annually in different Districts across the country will provide an opportunity to set up or improve sports facilities.

Whenever a district is nominated to host the competition, It’s undoubtedly a lot of attention will be directed to improving its athlete training center which will remain a permanent legacy that would serve the District long after the event might have been completed.

We also stated that the National Sports Festival will propagate mass participation in sports and strengthen the unity of the nation, especially among young people.

Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts