NATIONAL SPORTS POLICY REVISED.



Here are the highlights;



✅The policy is before cabinet waiting approval.



✅The revised policy has considered commercialisation of sport through hosting of sports competitions and provide opportunities for athletes to excel and proceed to major events.



✅Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Zambia Premier League (ZPL) Carling Black Label Charity Shield in Lusaka, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu observed the need to increase the number of sports competitions so as to give opportunities to women, girls and those in far flung areas to participate.



✅The bold step by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to professionalise football by creating the Zambia Premier League (ZPL) shall ultimately lead to commercialisation of football which in return will advance the Ministry’s core purposes of youth empowerment and employment.



✅He has appealed to FAZ and ZPL to use opportunities such as the ZPL Carling Black Label Charity Shield for selection of top performing footballers who can contribute to the National Team winning major accolades such as Africa Cup of Nations as well as qualifying to compete at the World Cup.



✅The New Dawn Government has demonstrated commitment towards the promotion of football development in the country by meeting costs of Senior Men and Women National Teams.