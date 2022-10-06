NATIONAL WOMEN IN POLITICS PLATFORM WANTS CHITAMBO HONOURED

The National Women in Politics Platform has appreciated the bravery of Robbie Chitambo and his friends for the courage exhibited in rescuing the 13 abducted ladies in Lusaka.

Platform Chairperson Winnie Zaloumis has also applauded the lady who escaped and caused alarm to have her friends rescued from the hands of the abductors.

Zaloumis tells Byta FM News in a statement that Robbie and his friends and the young lady should be honored by the state.

She says Government should find ways of assisting the girls together with their families recover from the traumatic experience.

Zaloumis feels the Police Service needs Equipment with Modern infrastructure to be able to meet the current Security needs the Country is facing.

She has thanked the Zambia Police Service for its quick action which resulted in the arrest of one of the suspects in Lusaka and two Suspects in Kaoma.