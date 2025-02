Ukraine could still become a Nato member in the future, according to Sweden’s defence minister.

Arriving at the Nato defence ministers meeting in Brussels, Pal Jonson says: “I don’t foresee the Nato membership as such being off the table for Ukraine.”

“Our position is well known and communicated and we stand behind what was said at the Washington summit, of course, that Ukraine’s future is in Nato when it lives up, of course, to the conditions,” he adds.