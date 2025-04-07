Navarro slams Elon for breaking with Trump on tariffs

Fox News host Alexis McAdams confronted White House trade adviser Peter Navarro over a possible “rift” with billionaire DOGE administrator Elon Musk.

During a Sunday interview, McAdams noted that Musk had attacked Navarro on his X social media platform over President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“He also took a shot at you personally on X. And he’s going against the administration with respect to the tariff policy,” the Fox News host said. “The president has said in the coming months, he may leave the administration. Peter, is there a rift internally?”

“No, I mean, look, Elon, look, Elon, when he’s in his DOGE lane is great,” Navarro replied. “But we understand what’s going on here.”

“Elon sells cars, and he’s in Texas assembling cars that have big parts of that car from Mexico, China, the batteries come from Japan or China, the electronics come from Taiwan, and he’s simply protecting his own interests as any business person would do,” he continued. “We’re more concerned about Detroit building Cadillacs with American engines.”

Navarro assured the Fox News host there was “no rift” inside the White House.

“Look, Elon, he’s got X, he’s got a big microphone,” he pointed out. “We don’t mind him saying whatever he wants, but just the American people need to understand that we understand what that’s all about. And it’s fine. It’s fine.”