NAWA MUBITA IN 100 DAYS

Many blogger’s have posted and made fun of Mubita Nawa on the premise that he not been appointed or rather acknowledged by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Some have said he been put ku wire, in short he been mocked in so many ways.

For me it’s evident that a lot of people don’t have patience and they simply don’t know that good thing take time and most importantly God’s time is the Best.

David was anointed when he was just a child but he only became King when he was an old man.

The case of Joseph took 15years to see his blessings even when he was already blessed and anointed as a child.

Nawa, is a citizen of this country, and he has done his academic homework making him qualify to serve in whatever portfolio.

Time is coming when he is going to laugh last.

Let’s not forget that he was one of the voices at a point of need.

Mubita C. Nawa God bless and continue with your good works. God has big plans for you.