NAWAKWI, CHANGALA, MUNIR, PULE AND MABONGA NOT GUILTY

POLITICAL detainees, Civil Rights activist Brebner Changala, FDD president Edith Nawakwi, Lumenzi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu, Christian Democratic Party leader Dr. Dan Pule and Mfuwe Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga have denied having committed a crime of inciting Zambians to rebel against the UPND government.

Initially, they were charged for the offence of advocating for tribal war and inciting rebellion against the UPND government.

However, the charge sheet was amended to seditious practices, a charge all the five have denied having committed.

The accused who have been critical against the UPND administration and President Hakainde Hichilema’s brutal regime have been in detention for 8 days without being taken to Court, with restrictions to visitation.

The charge of seditious practices is contrary to section 57(1) b as read together with section 60 (1)- e of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia and if found guilty one can be jailed for not less than 20 years and life imprisonment.