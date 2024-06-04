NAWAKWI CLOCKS A WEEK IN POLICE CELL

Opposition FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi has cloaked a week in police custody since her arrest last week.

Nawakwi a formed first female Minister of Finance has since applied for a bail pending trial. She is charged for inciting tribal war, seditious practices and espionage.

This follows her comment on the abduction of Petauke member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda where he put the blame of President Hakainde Hichilema.

She was arrested last Monday from her House and taken ro Chelstone police station where she remains in a police cell. She had recently returned from India for medical as she is not well.

The Police have not taken her to court yet after slapping her with those charges.

Her Lawyer have now applied for a bail pending trial in the High Court.

Nawakwi is part of the Opposition alliance UKA. She is a critic of President Hichilema.