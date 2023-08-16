Nawakwi demands Barry’s immediate resignation for failing to safeguard country’s airspace against unscrupulous thieves

Edith Nawakwi has asked Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander Brigadier General Collin Barry to immediately resign for failing to safeguard the country’s airspace against unscrupulous thieves engaging in unscrupulous activities.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has confirmed seizing two private jets laden with millions of United States Dollars, gold and ammunition at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA).

DEC Director General, Nason Banda, said over US$5million, five pistols, seven magazines, 126 round of ammunition, 602 pieces of suspected gold weighing 127.2kilogrammes and equipment used for measuring gold have been seized.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka on Tuesday, Banda said the Bank of Zambia had taken into safe custody over US$5million while the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development had also taken into custody the sized gold for verification.

He said the Commission had detained 10 persons, which included six Egyptians, Spanish, Dutch, Navishani and a Zambian national.

Banda said the number of suspects was likely to increase.

Commenting on the matter, FDD leader Nawakwi has asked Lieutenant General Collin Barry to immediately resign from his position for failing to secure the country’s airspace against unscrupulous thieves.

"The ZAF Commander must resign with immediate effect for allowing Gold smugglers to use our space to loot our minerals. I have always said that we don't need to undress before these western imperialist. We are a very rich nation but someone is in it for himself. The Commander-In-Chief also owes us an answer on this. Tell us Mr clean!!!" stated Nawakwi. "There are too many kawalalas (thieves) in our nation. They are happy to sleep with their bellies full while ordinary people go without food and medication. Why have someone who is only preoccupied personal business and glory…