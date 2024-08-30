NAWAKWI DESCRIBES K10m COMPENSATION TO UPND CADRES AS LOOTING OF STATE COFFERS



August 30, 2024….Lusaka



Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development FDD president Edith Nawakwi has described the UPND government as a looting machine as it continues awarding it’s CADRES huge sums of state funds in claims of compensation.



Last year some UPND officials who were jointly charged for treason together with President Hakainde Hichilema were awarded K6.4millon each through the courts, amounts the Attorney General described as small.



The latest is the K10.3million given to 17 UPND CADRES in form of compensation for malicious detention.



Ms Nawakwi says all these bad stories are a dent of Zambia’s image both local and abroad.



The opposition leader wondered why UPND CADRES were treated in a special manner with quick compensations while people like police officers who won the case for wrongful dismissal have not been paid.



“We warned him [President Hichilema] that the likes of his Levy Ngoma [Presidential political advisor] [State House communications specialist Clayson] Hamasaka, [Police IG Graphael] Musamba, [Minister of Home Affairs Jack] Mwimbu and the likes were giving Zambia a bad name he enjoys,” she said.



Ms Nawakwi continued: “The fabricated indictment has been exposed, all these bad stories on Zambia are with his [President Hichilema] blessings.The country has no money but they are looting. Soon World Bank and IMF [International Monetary Fund] will realise that UPND [government] is a looting machine. How do party cadres given K10.million compensation? When police have not been paid for their judgement for wrongful dismissal? Awe mwe Lesa twapapata twafweni (God help us).



Mbili Reports