NAWAKWI IS ALWAYS TALKING ABOUT GAYS… is she one of them? – KASANDA

NAWAKWI IS ALWAYS TALKING ABOUT GAYS – KASANDA … is she one of them?

Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has questioned why FDD leader Edith Nawakwi is always talking about homosexuals as if she is one of them.

Nawakwi yesterday charged that the UPND administration is training homosexuals on their purported rights, under the auspices of Maryland University of the United States of America.

Speaking in an interview, Kasanda said that the UPND cannot sanction training workshops meant to promote homosexuality.

She charged that Nawakwi has a tendency of uttering reckless statements just to gain political relevance, and therefore is not worth responding to.

“She is an elderly woman who would just let anything out of her mouth just to gain political relevance. So she is not worth responding to. How many times has she contested for the position of Republican President and failed? Several times! This is… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/nawakwi-is-always-talking-about-gays-kasanda-is-she-one-of-them/