Nawakwi, Munir Zulu,Brebner Changala, Maureen Mubonga slapped with Espionage

Nawakwi and others slapped with Espionage

Police have today slapped FDD leader Edith Nawakwi and others additional offences of Espionage and Proposing tribal war.

Espionage is basically an act of spying (gathering sensitive government information secretly). It is a serious crime in many states including Zambia.

Independent Lumezi member of parliament Munir Zulu and his Mfuwe Patriotic Front (PF) law marker Maureen Mubonga, together with Nawakwi and activist Brebner Changala have all been charged and arrested for Espionage contrary to section 3 (c) of the State Security Act chapter 111.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale says details relating to espionage charges will be heard in court.

Meanwhile, police have also charged and arrested Dr. Dan Pule with the offence of proposing tribal war contrary to section 46 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspects were initially arrested for hate speech and seditious practices pertaining to their utterances which allegedly boarder on causing divisions in the country.

They all remain in police custody awaiting court appearance.

Meanwhile, some members of the opposition have challenged the police to apply the law equally on some UPND members who have allegedly committed similar offenses but are yet to be arrested.

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has since demanded the release of it’s members.

Francis Chipalo