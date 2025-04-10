NAWAKWI MUST BE TAKEN TO A CATHOLIC CHURCH – LUBINDA



PF Acting president Given Lubinda says the church service for the late Edith Nawakwi a member of the Tonse Alliance must be held in a Catholic Church.



And the remains of Nawakwi arrived in the country midday from South Africa today.



Lubinda says Nawakwi had a Church so the service must be held in her church. He said Nawakwi was a Catholic and must be taken to the Catholic Church.





Government has announced it will hold a church service for the late Minister at the Cathedral where mainly state church service are held.





But Lubinda says Nawakwi was not a Muslim who should be taken to any church other than her church.



Lubinda was speaking today ahead of the official funeral slated for tomorrow when President Hakainde Hichilema has declared 11th April 2025 as a day of national mourning.



Zambian Eye, 10th April 2025.