NAWAKWI POLITICS NOT ISSUE BASED SAYS KASANDA

Chief Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has hit back at Forum for Democracy and Development FDD leader Edith Nawakwi over claims that the UPND government has created a link with the United States of America to train homosexuals on their rights in the country in particular in Mongu.

In an exclusive interview with SPICE FM NEWS, Ms Kasanda who is also Information and Media minister as well as Chisamba constituency lawmaker has charged at Nawakwi slamming the FDD leader to stop being delusional in her way of playing politics but focus on a bigger picture which serves the masses interms of development than concentrating on petty and unsubstantiated sentiments.

She has dispelled the assertions further lashing out at the said opposition leader to be realistic and objective whenever she makes any form of criticism.

Ms Kasanda has charged that the kind of politics being done by Nawakwi is not inspiring because it is merely shooting blanks with no determined focus on real issues of what the Zambian people expect from somebody like her with a previous high profile that she holds.