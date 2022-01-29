Nawakwi, step kids in property battle

Seeks court order against late husband’s children

BARELY a month after the death of her husband, Forum for Democracy and Development president Edith Nawakwi has sought a court order to restrain late Geoffrey



Hambulo’s children from being administrators of his estate.

Ms Nawakwi, 62, also wants the Lusaka High Court to order that she be given letters of administration of the estate worth K30 million.



This is according to an application for revocation of letters of administration of Mr Hambulo’s estate which were granted to his children from an earlier union, Mweemba and Mulundu.



In the court documents, Ms Nawakwi has submitted that as a widow, she is a beneficiary of Mr Hambulo’s estate.

She further states that sometime in 2014, Mr Hambulo was diagnosed with prostate cancer at CBF Medical Centre in Lusaka.

-Zambia Daily Mail