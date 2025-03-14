NAWAKWI STILL VERY UNWELL, LAWYER TELLS COURT



THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard that FDD leader Edith Nawakwi is still very unwell. This was after Nawakwi failed to appear before Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga to open her defence in a matter in which she is charged with sedition.





In count one, it is alleged that Nawakwi, between May 25 and 28, 2024, in Lusaka, did utter seditious word.





“The international community must know that as far as Zambia and Zambians are concerned, the disappearance of Jay Jay Banda, the abduction is authorised by the State. The Police know. Hakainde knows. His associates like Grapheal Musamba know. That is why they behaved with such laxity and no one, no one should have any doubt”.



News Diggers