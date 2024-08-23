Nawakwi tasks HH to withdraw contaminated mealie meal from market
FORUM for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to personally take responsibility and withdraw the contaminated mealie meal from public consumption because it is an offence and heinous crime if no step is taken.
“When they say aflatoxin, this means people are grinding on rotten maize, if the pigs cannot eat it humans too can’t eat it, let them take public responsibility, if the ministers are not able to do that let the President take personal responsibility and withdraw the contaminated mealie meal from public consumption because it’s an offense and a heinous crime,” she said.
Hate everywhere…..uyu muzimai brain no bwino-bwino. Please go to India you are due for checkups.How can you tell the president like that? Ichibeleshi ububi….
I do not remember ECL doing works of recalling contaminated goods off markets. In case you have forgotten madame that job has people for it. Respect this is why you are in the courts of law. Do something useful like knitting or crochet. Oh by the way has your company stopped using condoms as sausage skins?
It’s not your job to task the president, who are you even to do that? We were being gassed and you were quiet, why didn’t you task Lungu to stop the gassing and arrest the gassers? Stop abusing the president or his name and office.