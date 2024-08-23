Nawakwi tasks HH to withdraw contaminated mealie meal from market



FORUM for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to personally take responsibility and withdraw the contaminated mealie meal from public consumption because it is an offence and heinous crime if no step is taken.



“When they say aflatoxin, this means people are grinding on rotten maize, if the pigs cannot eat it humans too can’t eat it, let them take public responsibility, if the ministers are not able to do that let the President take personal responsibility and withdraw the contaminated mealie meal from public consumption because it’s an offense and a heinous crime,” she said.