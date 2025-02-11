NAWAKWI TERMINALLY ILL – COURT HEARS



Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi is terminally ill, the Lusaka Magistrate Court has heard.



This is in a matter where Ms. Nawakwi is charged with two counts of seditious practices contrary to the laws of Zambia.



The state alleges that between May 25 and 28, 2024, in Lusaka, Ms. Nawakwi uttered seditious words, claiming that the international community must know that, as far as Zambia and Zambians are concerned, the disappearance and abduction of Jay Jay Banda was authorized by the State.



Ms. Nawakwi allegedly said the police, President Hakainde Hichilema, and his associates, including Grapheal Musamba, allegedly knew about it.



When the matter came up before Magistrate Irene Wishimanga, the accused’s surety, Mukushi South Member of Parliament, Davies Chisopa, informed the court that Ms. Nawakwi, who is terminally ill, remained at home.



When the court questioned the surety on the way forward regarding her terminal illness, he stated that they were seeking the court’s guidance.



Meanwhile, the prosecutor was not present in court, while Nawakwi’s defense lawyer and Surety were in attendance.



Magistrate Wishimanga noted that people are supposed to be at work, adding that when they are reported, they start complaining.



The proceedings have been adjourned to February 13, 19, 20, and 21st 2025.



