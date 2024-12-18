NBA star Janis Timma is found de@d following a reported fall from an apartment building in Moscow

Latvian basketball player, Janis Timma has been found de@d following a reported fall from an apartment building in Moscow.

The 32-year-old, who played for the likes of Zenit Saint Petersburg and Olympiacos during a successful Euro League career, was found in the stairwell of a high-rise residential building, according to Mail Online.

Timma’s untimely death came on the birthday of his ex-wife, Ukrainian singer and actor Anna Sedokova.

It was gathered that a phone with a message from Sedokova was found next to Timma when his body was discovered on Monday.

The preliminary cause of de@th has been ruled as suicide.

The pair got married in 2020, but Sedokova filed for divorce earlier this year.

A devastated Sedokova posted an emotional message on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

The 6ft 7in small forward was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 60th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He was later traded to the Orlando Magic, leading to an appearance at the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Timma also represented Latvia at several junior and senior tournaments and was part of the team that won a bronze medal in the 2010 FIBA U18 European Championship. He played a total of 35 matches for his national team since his 2014 debut and scored 338 points.