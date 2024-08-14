NBA star Kevin Durant earns minority stake in PSG

NBA star Kevin Durant has become a minority shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the three-time defending Ligue 1 champions, as announced by the French club on Wednesday.

The recent Olympic gold medalist, who represented Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, invested several million dollars of his own money into the club, according to a source from ESPN.

Durant’s investment was made through Arctos Sports Partners, an American investment fund that acquired a 12.5% stake in PSG in 2023, valuing the club at $4.6 billion (€4.25bn).

His involvement is aimed at enhancing PSG’s brand presence in the U.S., particularly with the upcoming 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup, both set to take place in America.

The 35-year-old Phoenix Suns player is an avid soccer fan and part owner of MLS team Philadelphia Union.

Durant, who is a close friend of PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi, has visited PSG’s training ground and Parc des Princes stadium multiple times before making his investment.

On August 6, Durant visited Campus PSG to greet players, staff, and head coach Luis Enrique.

A source told ESPN that Durant is genuinely enthusiastic about his involvement with the club and is taking his investment very seriously.