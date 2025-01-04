NCC SADDENED BY CEMETERY ROAD CRASH



NDOLA City Council is saddened by the incident in which two motorists involved in a dispute crashed into Kansenshi Cemetery and damaged nine tombstones.



The incident happened on Thursday just after 13:00 hours.





According to Kansenshi Cemetery burial attendants and Traffic Police, the incident involved Dualle Nasrusia Abaas, male, 24, who was driving a Ford Ranger registration number CAE 1492 and Miniver Kakunta, female, 35, who was driving a Toyota Mark X registration number BCG 8352.





It is alleged that Abaas had hit into Kakunta’s vehicle and did not stop to attend to the damage but instead sped off, a situation that led to Kakunta giving chase on Kabompo Road.



Both Abaas and Kakunta allegedly lost control and drove across Cross Crescent and hit into the adjacent 12 gravesites, nine of which had tombstones.





Police have charged the duo with dangerous driving and both vehicles are in Police custody.



The Ndola City Council is working closely with Police to ensure that following the preliminary Police processes, the duo would answer to charges of malicious damage to the Cemetery, both under the Criminal offences Act and the Public Health Act.





The Council is also collaborating with Police to ensure that affected families are compensated for the tombstones.



The majority of the families whose tombstones of their beloved have been damaged are aware of the incident and the Ndola City Council will be making follow ups to ensure that all the families are aware.





It is regrettable that the two motorists crashed into a cemetery, a place of dignity and sanctity.



The incident is not only unlawful but emotive as it affects the resting place of beloved family members.





Ndola City Council is committed to providing the necessary support to Police and families to ensure that the offenders compensate the families for the damaged tombstones.



Issued by

Rebecca Mushota

Public Relations Manager