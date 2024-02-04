NCWALA NOT A POLITICAL PLATFORM – MPEZENI

Paramount Chief MPEZENI of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province says the Ncwala ceremony will not be used as a platform to spearhead political agendas.

The traditional ruler says he does not want to see any form of confusion at the ceremony slated for February 24 .

He says the Nc’wala is not only held as a ceremony for the Ngoni but also a platform to unite people from various political affiliations and ethnic groupings.

ZANIS reports that the Paramount Chief was speaking during the Ninth Ncwala Preparatory Meeting held at his Laweni palace in Mutenguleni.

Zanis