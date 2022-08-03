By Correspondent Reporter

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Saboi Imboela faction secretary general Charles Kabwita has challenged police to commence investigations against the alleged Drug Enforcement Commissioner (DEC) Director General Mary Chirwa obscene materials that has gone viral on social media.

Kabwita said police should inform the nation why it has taken long to investigate and ascertain if the alleged pornographic video was produced, shared, publiished and circulated by Chirwa.

He said this should be taken seriously as sending phonographic videos to the public is an offence.

“I’m calling on the police to tell the nation why they have taken long to investigate the alleged video that went viral on social media,”he said.

Kabwita said children will think it’s normal to post anything on social media platforms if the behavior is left unchecked.

“Children are affected if such behaviors are left unchecked and they will think it’s normal to post anything. Police should tell us and what we want to hear so that we know,” he said.