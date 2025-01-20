NDC has called on  Edgar Lungu to step back from active politics and allow HH to use him as an envoy on special missions.

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on former president Edgar Lungu to step back from active politics and allow President Hakainde Hichilema to use him as an envoy on special missions.



NDC president Joseph Kasonde made this statement during a press briefing yesterday, where he also announced changes to the party’s office-bearers.



“I want to talk about the issue of reconciliation between former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and President Hakainde Hichilema. President Lungu, you ruled this country for seven years and no-one can take that from you. You did your part, you may have had one or two weaknesses, ushiluba ninani [who does not lose their way at some point in life?]



“Certain things need to be done with the help of a former President, who has vast experience. President Hichilema might want to use Mr Lungu as an envoy to settle one or two diplomatic issues but there is this difficult situation where the former President is back in politics,” Mr Kasonde said.





He urged the Church to foster reconciliation between President Hichilema and Mr Lungu.