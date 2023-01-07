NDC LEADER IMBOELA PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO HATE SPEECH

By Rhodah Mvula

National Democratic Congress party leader, Saboi Imboela, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of libel and hate speech.

This is in a matter in which she is accused of defaming State House Media director, Clayson Hamasaka.

A business woman of Lusaka, Ellen Mibenge, has testified in the matter, claiming that she was disturbed when she saw Ms Imboela’s Facebook post, and informed Mr. Hamasaka.

In cross examination, the witness was asked if the Facebook posting mentioned Clayson Hamasaka, to which she responded in the negative.

The trial continues on February 14th 2023.