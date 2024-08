NDC PRESIDENT SABOI IMBOELA MEETS ELLA EGERTON



The National Democratic Congress, NDC, party President Saboi Imboela today met the Political Secretary at the British Embassy, Ella Egerton.



They discussed many pertinent issues, especially women’s political participation and governance.



The meeting took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka.



Issued by:

Mambwe Zimba

NDC Media Director