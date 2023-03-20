NDC SECRETARY GENERAL, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT BOTH RESIGN

National Democratic Congress(NDC) party suffers setback as secretary general and former vice president both resigns.

Charles Kabwita and Ackson Kaonga have both resigned from their positions as secretary general and vice president respectively with immediate effect.

Mr Kabwita said the reason for him to have handed in his resignation is well known by the party and he will give a full detailed media report in due course.

And Mr Ackson Kaonga said his a former vice president of the said party but it has been difficult to cope up with the style of leadership of the president who does not consult with anybody and makes decision unilateral and fires and hires as per her ego.

Both Mr Kabwita and Mr Kaonga have wished the party well as they mobilize for more members to join.

Speaking to SPICE FM NEWS the NDC faction leader Saboi Imboela noted that the reasons why Mr Kabwita has resigned are critical, important and in the best interest of the party.

Ms Imboela has thanked mr Kabwita for the decision as the party central committee will convene today were this issue will be deliberated on.

President Imboela noted that some competitors of the party were alleging that the continued stay of Mr Kabwita as party secretary was because his a nephew to the former NDC president Chishimba Kambwili which was not true.

Further, Ms Imboela said that the resignation is a sign that the party does not belong to an individual but to all the members.

By Pride Nyirenda SPICE FM 91.1 Kabwe Copperbelt Correspondent

