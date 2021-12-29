For Immediate Release.

NDC to Support UPND in KABWATA.

LUANSHYA.29.12.2021.

The National Democratic Congress NDC will support the UPND Alliance candidate in the Kabwata race.

The Kabwata constituency parliamentary by election takes place on January 20 next month.

NDC Secretary General James Wamunyima has since urged all party members in lusaka province to go flat out and campaign for the UPND candidate Andrew Tayengwa.

Mr. Wamunyima said this yesterday after members of NDC escorted the UPND candidate to file in his nominations.

He added that since the NDC is not jostling for the Kabwata seat and it’s in Alliance with the UPND and other political parties, the only credible candidate to support was Andrew Tayengwa as he has been on the ground for so long.

Mr. Wamunyima has further disclosed that senior NDC members will soon join the upnd campaign team as they race to manda hill.

Mr. Wamunyima is confident that the UPND candidate for Kabwata will emerge victorious come polling day.

The NDC Secretary General has further restated that the party will support all UPND Alliance candidates in all future parliamentary and local Government by elections country wide, as they continue supporting the vision of his excellence President Hakainde Hichilema and his government.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda. NDC Deputy MEDIA Director.

+260977566326