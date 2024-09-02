NDC Will Win 2024 Election; Mark My Words – Former Ghanaian President John Mahama Assures Supporters

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed strong optimism about securing victory in the 2024 general elections. During a recent campaign tour in the Greater Accra Region, specifically in the Amasaman Constituency, Mahama made it clear that he believes the NDC is poised for a comeback.

Addressing enthusiastic supporters, Mahama criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what he described as the severe economic challenges facing the country. He pointed to rising inflation and escalating fuel prices as evidence of the government’s failure, attributing these hardships to the NPP’s policies. According to Mahama, the negative impacts of the current administration’s decisions will be felt for years to come.

He urged Ghanaians not to be swayed by the NPP’s promises, recalling how the ruling party had previously misled the electorate. Mahama emphasized that the time for the NPP’s deceptions is over, and he is confident that the people of Ghana will reject the ruling party at the polls.

“They deceived us once, they deceived us twice, but they will not deceive us a third time,” Mahama asserted, adding that the NDC’s return to power is inevitable. He assured his supporters that come December 7, 2024, the NDC will emerge victorious.

Mahama’s message was clear: the NDC is ready to restore the nation’s fortunes and provide the leadership that Ghanaians need. With growing dissatisfaction over the current state of the economy, Mahama believes that the electorate is ready for change, and the NDC is prepared to deliver on its promises.

