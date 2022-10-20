NDC’s Saboi Imboela Reported To Kabompo Police Station For Defaming The President

SABOI TO BE TAKEN TO KABOMPO



Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has summoned Opposition NDC President, Saboi Imboela to report herself to Kabompo district where UPND cadres have reported her for Criminal Defamation of the President.



Officer in Charge of Kabompo Police Station has issued a call-out for Saboi to present herself there.



Service Headquarters officers that delivered the call-out are reported to be making frantic preparations to arrest and transport Saboi to Kabompo district.