Ndlozi challenges Steenhuisen over “big business” claim in coalition dispute



Radio presenter, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, has publicly called out Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen following a claim made during a briefing in eThekwini.





Steenhuisen suggested that “big business” had urged the DA to remain in the Government of National Unity (GNU), particularly after disagreements emerged over a proposed VAT increase, which had raised the prospect of the DA exiting the coalition.





Ndlozi questioned the credibility of Steenhuisen’s statement, demanding to know the identities of the unnamed “big business” entities and why they were never specified. He further challenged Steenhuisen to release the letter and its contents to ensure transparency and clarity on the matter.