NDOLA ARCHBISHOP BANS POLITICIANS FROM CAMPAIGNING IN CHURCH

THE newly appointed Ndola Archbishop Benjamin Phiri has forbidden politicians from attending mass for campaign purposes especially in his archdiocese.

Speaking during the thanksgiving mass for the establishment of Ndola as a diocese yesterday, Bishop Phiri stated that politicians should not be allowed to speak in church as it is not a political platform.

He said no politician whether from the ruling party or opposition will be allowed to speak anymore.

“If you get any request that this one wants to pray, does he have to announce that he wants to pray? Why can’t he just come and sit in the crowd like everyone else?” questioned Bishop Phiri.

“You are bringing confusion in the house of God. Politicians who want to pray can come to pray but don’t give them a platform to talk. I don’t want to hear that any priest allowed a politician to speak in church.”

The new Archbishop reiterated that no politician is special whether from the rulling party or not as they will no longer get the privilege of preaching hatred in church.

“Keep away from places of worship. I’m not going to tolerate that behaviour, no politician whether rulling party or opposition, we don’t want you to come and disturb us,” he advised.

He however said if politicians need help or guidance, the church will always be there to offer guidance.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba