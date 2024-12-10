Ndola Archbishop calls for peace, calm amidst eligibility case proceedings



CATHOLIC Archbishop of Ndola Benjamin Phiri has urged Zambians to maintain peace and order as the eligibility case judgement takes off today.



Archbishop Phiri stated that the country must understand that after judgement, there will always be people who will not be happy with whatever outcome it may be but that shouldn’t call for chaos.





He urged law enforcement agencies to treat citizens in a civil way regardless of their political affiliation, denomination or tribe.



The church leader said this when Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma called on him at the Cathederal of Christ the King in Ndola yesterday.



He also urged the minister to ensure that every aggrieved citizen is well taken care of as a way of maintaining peace in the country.



“I was taking it that it’s a judgement like any other but clearly it is something that has a lot of emotions attached to it. People are on their toes waiting for what they are going to say.”



“Now, when things are in that situation, there will always be a complainant. Somebody is going to say you have not done it properly, as a minister you have to ensure that all the children aggrieved or those who may not agree with you that all of them are taken good care of and justice is seen to be done. Trouble comes when your children seek to think that you are favoring one side. As a nation, maintain the peace, stay calm, follow the established means and laws,” advised the Archbishop.



And Lufuma assured the church of government’s commitment to ensuring that peace and order is maintained throughout the judgement process.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 10, 2024