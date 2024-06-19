NDOLA ARCHDIOCESE STATUS COMES WITH HUGE RESPONSIBILITY – ARCHBISHOP PHIRI

Archbishop Benjamin Phiri says the elevation of Ndola to the Archdiocese status has come with increased responsibility to serve the people of God better.

Pope Francis has today elevated Ndola to the Archdiocese status with its Chief Shepherd Benjamin Phiri becoming its first Archbishop with immediate effect.

Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi Gian Luca Perici has announced the development in a statement.

This statement was read during the mid day Mass in the Ndola – Cathedral of Christ the King by Vicar General Very Rev Fr Lewis Mutachila in which Archbishop Phiri was the main celebrant.

In his homily, the Archbishop said he was happy to see Ndola become an archdiocese.

The newly established Ecclesiastical Province of Ndola will have the Dioceses of Kabwe and Solwezi as suffragan Dioceses.

“We are happy that this day is here and we have been honored to be elevated among the Dioceses to be one of the Metropolitan Sees. Now making three metropolitan Sees in Zambia. Lusaka, Kasama and now Ndola,” he said.

Zambia now has three Archdiocese namely Lusaka, Kasama and Ndola.

“Does it mean we have arrived on our journey? No, it means we are starting another journey.

An Archdiocese or a Metropolitan See is a Diocese which the Church, the Holy Father elects and erects in order that it may have some jurisdiction over a number of other Dioceses which are called Suffragan Dioceses. The Archdiocese has no authority of governance in those Diocese, in our case Kabwe and Solwezi,” the Ndola Chief Shepherd said.

Archbishop Phiri will have to go to Rome to receive his Pallium, symbol of his elevation.

(©By Radio Icengelo’s Ackim Mugala and Valentine Mukuka)