Ndola barber arrested for s3x with goat

Ndola barber arrested for sex with goat

A 22-YEAR-OLD man of Ndola has been arrested by police and charged with bestiality after he was found sexually abusing a goat in the bush.



Dauti Chendela, a barber, was found relieving himself of his sexual needs through the goat, which was earlier reported missing.

A peasant farmer, John Kunda, told police that he found the suspect having sex with the goat when he was going to his field with his two sisters-in-law on Saturday morning.



After hearing some strange noise coming from a nearby shrub, he paid extra attention, only to discover there was a man having sex with a goat.



“When the reporter heard some strange noise in a nearby shrub, about seven metres away, he paid attention, after which he discovered the suspect in a bending position holding a goat,” Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said in an interview.

“At that point, he ordered his sisters-in-law to remain silent and drew closer and discovered that the person was having carnal knowledge of the goat with his pants half down.”



The incident was reported to Mapalo Police Post, previously a part of Chipulukusu in what was Ndola rural under Chief Chiwala….