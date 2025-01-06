NDOLA BUSINESSMAN ARRESTED FOR CORRUPTLY OFFERING MONEY TO COPPERBELT PERMANENT SECRETARY TO INFLUENCE TRUCK RELEASE





The Anti-Corruption Commission in Ndola has arrested a Businessman for Corrupt Practices involving K8,000.00.

Yusuuf Saiid Abdidahir aged 45 of Itawa area has been charged with one count of Corrupt Practices contrary to Section 19(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.





Details are that between 1st November 2024 and 27th December 2024 at Ndola, the accused being a businessman namely Director at Gaban Trucking and Trading Limited, whilst acting together with others unknown, did corruptly offer and give money amounting to Eight Thousand Kwacha (K8,000) to the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Copperbelt Province.





The money was given as a bribe in order for the Deputy Permanent Secretary to influence the release of a truck registration number BCG 5094 ZM and trailer BCG 5943 ZM/BCG 5944 ZM which was impounded by the Zambia National Service in Ndola after it was impounded for allegedly attempting to smuggle 1,392 bags of mealie meal into the DRC.





Following the interception, the truck was later handed over to the Zambia Revenue Authority in Ndola, for further investigations and processing. Mr. Yusuuf Saiid Abdidahir has since been released on Bond and will appear in Court soon.



ACC