NDOLA CATHOLIC CHRISTIAN D|ES DURING MASS



A Catholic Christian in the Archdiocese of Ndola has collapsed and d¡ed while taking a Bible reading during Mass in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Ndola.



56-year-old John Luchembe was pronounced de@d at Ndola Teaching Hospital where he was rushed after collapsing during the midday Mass on Wednesday 21st August, 2024.



Cathedral Administrator Fr. Lewis Mutachila says Mr. Luchembe d¡ed of suspected heart attack as efforts to resuscitate him at the hospital failed.



“Mr. John Luchembe, Senior is no more. He d¡ed at NTH after he collapsed when he was taking the first reading of the day during 12:30hrs Mass this afternoon, 21st August, 2024,” Fr. Mutachila announced on Wednesday evening.



“Mr. Luchembe took the first Reading as usual and concluded but when he started reading the Responsorial Psalm (Palm 23) in the process he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Diagnosis report indicated that he suffered a heart attack. “



Fr Mutachila has told Radio Icengelo News in Ndola that Mr Luchembe will be missed by the Cathedral Community for his availability and commitment to church programmes.



“Mr. JL. Senior will be remembered for his dedication and commitment to faith, duty and for his love to proclaim the written Word of God as a Lector (Reader). He was always available whenever we called upon to help us with works at Church. He was a well respected man, one of the CMO leaders. We have lost a father to one of our Seminarians, Br. John Luchembe, Junior. MHSRIEP,” he stated.



