NDOLA HIT BY SHORTAGE OF TOMATOES AS PRICES SOAR

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

A shortage of tomatoes has hit Ndola district on the Copperbelt with prices of boxes increasing from K250 to K600 within the last two months.

A check by Phoenix News found that the small tomatoes were retailing at around K10 for three, while the highest-priced ones were at K20 for three.

Some traders complained to Phoenix News that the scarcity of tomatoes has triggered a price hike with a box order now between K550 and K600.

According to the traders, farmers have attributed the scarcity of tomatoes to the dry spell and are taking advantage of the situation to hike the pricing of the commodity at wholesale price.

The traders say the cost of tomatoes has left them struggling to make profit due to customer complaints, forcing them to discount the commodity to return their investment.

PHOENIX NEWS