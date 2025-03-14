NDOLA-LUSAKA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY WORKS TO INTENSIFY AFTER RAINY SEASON – GOVT



Government has assured the public that construction on the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway will intensify at the end of the rainy season, with major works expected to pick up in April.





Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Lawrence Mwanza clarified that some activities had slowed down due to heavy rains, as certain machines cannot function effectively in wet conditions.



“We know people are anxious and want to have a road, but certain machines can’t operate well with a lot of water. So, after the rains end, we expect to see a lot of activity on the road,” Mwanza said.





Highlighting progress on key sections, Mwanza highlighted progress in specific areas, stating that the Fisenge-Masangano Road is nearly complete, with only minor works remaining. Additionally, the Abram Mokola Toll Plaza on the same stretch is finished, pending lighting installation.



“This project has not even clocked one year, yet a lot of work has already been done. Clearing on certain sections is complete, and the Fisenge-Masangano road is almost finished,” he explained.





Once completed, Mwanza said the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway would boost economic activity in the region and improve trade with neighboring SADC countries.



Meanwhile, Copperbelt Road Development Agency (RDA) Provincial Engineer Bernard Zulu acknowledged that some areas along the Ndola-Kapiri Mposhi road have already undergone earthworks, while paving has begun in other sections.





Zulu noted that road construction is heavily impacted by rain, forcing contractors to scale back on certain activities.



“The rainy season is not conducive for road construction, so we reduce on certain works that cannot be done during this period,” he said.





He also emphasized the importance of proper drainage systems, pointing out that many old roads lacked drainage, leading to faster deterioration.





With the rainy season coming to an end soon, motorists and residents can expect intensified work on the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway, a key infrastructure project aimed at enhancing Zambia’s road network and trade efficiency.