NDOLA MAN DIES AFTER A FIGHT WITH WIFEY OVER MISUSE OF HIS SALARY



The Zambia Daily Mail reports that a 30-year-old man of Nkwazi Township, has died after allegedly being beaten by his 32-year-old wife for misusing his salary.



Rozaria Nsengele is reported to have fought with her husband, Geoffrey Katandula, last Monday between 15:30 hours and 22:00 hours, before the man later died after sustaining bruises on his neck and hands.





It is alleged that Nsengele lied to the police that her husband died of a terminal illness, before a toxicology report revealed otherwise.





An autopsy was conducted on the exhumed body.



Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said in a statement that on February 17, around 08:30 hours, Katandula fought with his wife after being accused of squandering his salary. He said the couple’s neighbour, Beatrice Mulenga, initially intervened, but the couple resumed fighting around 15:00 hours before being separated again.





“At 21:00 hours, Mrs Mulenga explained to her husband what had transpired and how Mr Katandula had locked himself alone inside the house.”



Mulenga’s husband, with the help of a Community Crime Prevention Unit officer, forced their way into Katandula’s house, only to find him dead.



📷: Peacewell Mweemba.