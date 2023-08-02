Ndola Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly ‘having S33x With A Goat’

A MAN of Ndola has been arrested for allegedly ‘having sex with a goat’.





Mwape Mwabela was found pants down in a bush with the she goat which was heard crying in wee hours of the night.

Copperbelt Province commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the suspect has since been detained and charged with Bestiality.



He said the incident occurred on Monday, July 31st at Janerich farm of Mukolwe area and was reported by a farm manager, Kennedy Sileke.

Mr Mweemba said due to the sexual abuse, the goat sustained swollen and bruised private parts.



“Brief facts of the matter are that on July 30th, 2023 at Janerich farm around 23:00hrs whilst the reporter was in his house asleep at the farm, he was awakened by his wife who told him to go and check on the goat pen as there was a strange noise coming from the shelter. He then went out to check and was surprised to find the door to the goat pen which was closed was wide open,” he said.



He explained that the he complainant heard the goat crying from a nearby bush, then followed the direction of the noise and when he drew closer, he saw a person who was half naked in an act of having sex with a goat despite it crying so loud.



Mr Mweemba said the complainant then went and pulled the suspect and noticed that it was his neighbor whom he identified as Mwape Mwabela.



“The reporter further explained that the suspect became unruly and violent as he tried to free himself however, the complainant managed to overpower him and in the process the suspect was beaten and with the help of the complainant’s wife the suspect was taken to Jacaranda Villa Police Post. However, due to the injuries he sustained as he tried to free himself, the suspect was taken to Ndola Teaching Hospital for medical treatment by the Police and has been admitted and is currently on Police guard,” he said.



Mr Mweemba further explained that the she goat has since been medically examined by the veterinary doctor whose findings are consistent with the alleged offence.

(Mwebantu, Wednesday, 2nd August, 2023)