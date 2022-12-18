Ndola Man Has Told The Court That The Girl He Impregnated Was Not A Virgin Because He Had No Difficulties With Penetration

Lies!!! She was no virgin

A THIRTY- YEAR -old man of Ndola has told a local court that the girl he impregnated was not a virgin because he had no difficulties with penetration.

This was in a case where Rodah Phiri sued Hassan Manjata, 30, for damage to virginity resulting in pregnancy.

But Manjata told the court that he accepted the pregnancy but he had doubts and denied claims that he was the one that took her virginity.

“Your honour the time I had sex with her I had no difficulties penetrating her that how I knew she was not a virgin,” he told the court.

Credit: Sunday Times