Ndola man impregnate 24 year old woman after her mother provided ‘venue’ for their impromptu s*x escapades

THE Kabushi local court has ordered a 42 year old man to pay K4,500 for damages, for impregnating a 24 year old woman after dating her for close to three years.

Mable Chitalu, 48, sued Davies Chilongaloka for deflowering her daughter and impregnating her.

Mr Chilongaloka admitted before the court that he was responsible for the pregnancy saying that he started dating Greeness Chongo in 2019.

He said that while dating her daughter, Ms Chitalu used to allow the couple to get intimate in her house and it was at that point that she became pregnant.

In his testimony Chilongaloka told the court that he started supporting Chongo financially until she delivered.

He said a few days after delivering, Chongo’s family called him for a meeting where he was told to pay K10,000.

Mr Chilongaloka said he told the family that he would only manage to pay K6,000 because he was servicing a loan.

He also requested for some time to look for the money but Chongo’s family kept calling demanding for the money.

And in her testimony, Ms Chitalu said she discovered that her daughter was pregnant in 2020 and Mr Chilongaloka admitted that he was responsible for the pregnancy.

“During the family, Mr Chilongaloka agreed to pay K6,000 but only paid K600 has been paid as part payment,” she said.

